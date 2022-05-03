Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $637.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $637.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.99 million and the highest is $686.17 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $194.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 2,444,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,189. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

