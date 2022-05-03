Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will report ($1.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.90). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,558. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,728,000 after purchasing an additional 118,366 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after acquiring an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

