Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.51 Million

Brokerages expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce $125.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.15 million and the highest is $126.00 million. LivePerson posted sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $553.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $651.97 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,471. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after buying an additional 236,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.