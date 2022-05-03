Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

