Zacks: Analysts Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&T Bancorp.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on STBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STBA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,074. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.