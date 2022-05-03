Zacks: Analysts Expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report $50.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $50.52 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year sales of $229.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,477. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

