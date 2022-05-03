Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. CAE also posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CAE by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

