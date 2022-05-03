Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. Gentex posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $166,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 792,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

