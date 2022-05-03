Zacks: Analysts Expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXSGet Rating) to post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.73). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pyxis Oncology.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYXS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,877. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

