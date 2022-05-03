Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $1.09 EPS

Analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($5.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REPX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 35,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $860,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,726.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth $873,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REPX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,019. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

