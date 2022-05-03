Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.38 million and the lowest is $36.60 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $165.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $204.34 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of BLFS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,712. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $560.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $288,704.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,593.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $429,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,036.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,090 shares of company stock worth $3,682,142 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

