Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Carriage Services reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $3.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Carriage Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,212. The stock has a market cap of $633.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

