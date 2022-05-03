Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Post -$0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Cytokinetics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,941. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 298.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,152 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 2,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

