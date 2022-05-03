Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will post $103.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.10 million and the highest is $104.51 million. Frontline posted sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Frontline.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FRO traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 2,078,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.43.
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
