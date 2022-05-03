Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Brokerages expect Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $18.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year sales of $76.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.19 million to $119.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $460.20 million, with estimates ranging from $114.76 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyzon Motors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. 91,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,146. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

