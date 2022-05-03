Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,361 shares of company stock worth $2,721,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $161,990,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,353,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $117,032,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

