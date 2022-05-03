Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LRN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Stride by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

