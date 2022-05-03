Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) to report $4.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.26 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $334.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $12.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 383,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

