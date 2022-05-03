Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

NYSE VTR traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.96. 188,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

