Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to Announce $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. NetEase posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetEase.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%.
Shares of NTES stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.29. 2,247,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,585. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 670,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $18,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
