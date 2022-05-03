Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report $5.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.59 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $18.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $4.13 on Friday, reaching $66.53. 334,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,564. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.