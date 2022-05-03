Zacks Investment Research Lowers America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Sell

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, America First Multifamily Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. 35,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,592. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 19.18 and a quick ratio of 19.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. Analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 134,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

