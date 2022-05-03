Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $606.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 159.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

