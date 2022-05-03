Zacks Investment Research Lowers E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Sell

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of E2open Parent stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.18. 3,717,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,443. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $330,504,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in E2open Parent by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,097,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 78,849 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in E2open Parent by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

