Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $115.80 on Friday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $132.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

