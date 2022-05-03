Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

