Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration company. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the CK Gold project located in the Silver Crown mining district of southeast Wyoming. It also holds interests in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project located in Idaho.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.