Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Entergy stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.10%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock worth $25,391,762. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

