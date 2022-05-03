Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

