Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 214.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

