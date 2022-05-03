Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 20,040 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Chubb by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $205.17 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.19.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

