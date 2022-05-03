Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Anika Therapeutics worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANIK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Colleran acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52 and a beta of 1.11. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

