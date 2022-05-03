Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Unitil worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil in the third quarter worth $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTL opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.13.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

