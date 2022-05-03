Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 672,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.90 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.69.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

