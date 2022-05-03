Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 1,417.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 91.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Z stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

