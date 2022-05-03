ZIMBOCASH Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,127.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $46.85 million and approximately $17,127.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00038937 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00432936 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71,935.06 or 1.90312847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.