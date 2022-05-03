Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Board Declares Stock Buyback Plan

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

