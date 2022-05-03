ZooKeeper Price Reaches $0.0543 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $500,585.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00220443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039130 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00431868 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,604.58 or 1.86832135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 143,729,774 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars.

