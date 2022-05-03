ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17-$0.18 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,232. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $59.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.05.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 353,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $21,375,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,836,023 shares of company stock valued at $108,714,509. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 419,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

