ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.37 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. 5,133,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 25,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,441,074.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,836,023 shares of company stock worth $108,714,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

