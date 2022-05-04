-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 52.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 129,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,089. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

