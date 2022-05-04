-$0.01 EPS Expected for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

MMLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 79,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $236,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 47,740 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

