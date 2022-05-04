$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $7,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $8,289,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,727. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vita Coco (COCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.