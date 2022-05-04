-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 86,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,899. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

