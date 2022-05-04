$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 325,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,579,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $5.65 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

