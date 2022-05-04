-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

ALRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

About Aileron Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.