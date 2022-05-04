$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 6,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 181,278 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 265,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

