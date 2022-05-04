$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Itron posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of ITRI opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after acquiring an additional 234,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

