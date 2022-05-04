-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

PEAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $190,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pear Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

