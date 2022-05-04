-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,093,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

